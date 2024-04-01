Street Art in Lagos





Es ist kein Zufall, dass man beim Bummel durch die Straßen von Lagos so viele Street Art sieht. Die Kunst im öffentlichen Raum wird nämlich gefördert: ARTURb heißt das einzigartige Projekt an der Algarve, zu dem einige der wichtigsten Künstler (m/w/d) der urbanen Kunst eingeladen wurden. Das Projekt ermöglicht den künstlerischen Aufenthalt am Laboratório de Actividades Criativas (LAC), das im ehemaligen Gefängnis von Lagos untergebracht ist.

Das LAC ist ein gemeinnütziger Kulturverein. Es dient als Raum für Künstlerresidenzen, Veranstaltungen und Workshops und fördert die kreative Entfaltung und den kulturellen Austausch. Das LAC bietet Künstlern verschiedener Disziplinen eine Plattform, um ihre Projekte zu entwickeln und der Öffentlichkeit zu präsentieren. ARTURb ist quasi Kunst auf Tour mit nationalen und internationalen Künstlern, wobei man „dezentrale Synergien zwischen Talent und künstlerischer Beteiligung geschaffen werden sollen, um den Kulturtourismus in der Stadt Lagos zu fördern und einen Mehrwert zu schaffen.“ Mit ARTURb ist Kunst in Lagos um die Ecke sichtbar geworden und bietet die Möglichkeit, die Werke im öffentlichen Raum zu genießen, sich von ihnen inspirieren und manchmal auch provozieren zu lassen.

Auf diese Weise hat die Stadt ein physisches und künstlerisches Zeugnis erhalten, das heute Werke einiger der repräsentativsten Künstler der zeitgenössischen urbanen Kunstszene beherbergt, darunter ROA , BEZT , SAINER , C215 , ARYZ und viele andere.

*

It is no coincidence that you see so much street art on a walk through the streets of Lagos. This is because art in public spaces is being promoted: ARTURb is the name of the unique project in the Algarve to which some of the most important artists in urban art have been invited. The project enables artistic residencies in the Laboratório de Actividades Criativas (LAC), which is housed in the former Lagos prison.

The LAC is a non-profit cultural organisation. It serves as a space for artist residencies, events and workshops and promotes creative development and cultural exchange. The LAC offers artists from various disciplines a platform to develop their projects and present them to the public. ARTURb is effectively art on tour with national and international artists, creating „decentralised synergies between talent and artistic participation to promote and add value to cultural tourism in the city of Lagos“. With ARTURb, art has become visible around the corner in Lagos, offering the opportunity to enjoy, be stimulated and sometimes provoked by the works in public spaces.

In this way, the city has obtained a physical and artistic testimony that today houses works by some of the most representative artists of the contemporary urban art scene, including ROA , BEZT , SAINER , C215 , ARYZ and many others.

Karte | Map

In der Karte sind die Plätze und Orte von zwei Besuchen gemeinsam dargestellt. Teilweise überlappen sich die Markierungen, weil 2017 andere Dinge zu sehen waren als 2024 (oder die gleichen Dinge anderts aussahen…). Mit der Filterfunktion (oben rechts in der Karte) kann man sich nur die Markierungen des einen oder des anderen Jahres anzeigen lassen.

Es gibt Artikel mit teilweise ausführlichen Kommentaren: 2017 und 2024.

*

Places and locations from different visits are shown together on the map. Some of the markings overlap, because different things were shown in 2017 than in 2024. You can use the filter function (top right of the map) to display only the markings from one year or the other.

There are articles with partly detailed comments: 2017 and 2024.